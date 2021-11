I’m Lauren, part of Bryn Mawr’s “Online Envoys” team! I’m a senior geology major, a tour guide, and a co-captain of the Bryn Mawr-Haverford Horned Toads rugby team. I like writing and science and Erdman’s magic cookie bars. This blog will chronicle my adventures during my final year at Bryn Mawr– from traditions to writing my senior thesis and everything between. Anassa kata!