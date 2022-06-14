Ensuring Your Delivery Workforce Safety During a High-Demand Season

Employers should effectively manage the safety of their delivery workers to ensure sustainable productivity. They should provide strong leadership by involving every worker, from managers to the delivery staff.

When an employer ensures their workers’ safety, they record a few absences, which helps improve efficiency. When delivery workers are aware that their employer is concerned about their safety, they tend to be more productive. In a time of high demand, delivery worker safety should remain a priority.

Personal safety is a priority

Personal safety is a priority

One of the ways to promote delivery staff safety is to help them to be aware of their safety. The employer should insist to the employees that their safety should always be a priority. That means the delivery staff should develop consciousness for their safety whether they are on the road, in the warehouse, or dropping off delivery to a customer.

Personal safety is all about ensuring they are careful on the road. The driver must avoid speeding or making sudden maneuvers. They must not drive under the influence or be aggressive on the road. While lifting heavy loads, they should be mindful of their safety to avoid injuring their back.

While at the warehouse, the delivery worker should be conscious of their safety and not put other workers in danger. Issues of carjacking and robbery may happen during delivery. To ensure their personal safety, the delivery worker should remain calm and cooperate with the criminal. When it is safe, they should call 911 or the police. Sometimes wearing regular clothes instead of a uniform can help delivery workers not to get easily noticed.

Managing driver fatigue issues

Driver fatigue can lead to compromised delivery worker safety. When a driver is fatigued, they are more likely to be involved in a crash. Their vision and judgment on the road could be affected. The driver may doze off while on the road due to fatigue.

To ensure driver safety, the employer should take several preventive measures. The driver will certainly get tired during the high demand season because they will make more trips than usual. They should educate the drivers to get a minimum of seven hours of sleep at night or after their shifts.

The drivers should be aware of the fatigue signs to watch out for. Signs like dizziness, yawing, and drowsiness indicate the driver is fatigued. Their reaction time reduces and can easily cause an accident.

Providing proper delivery vehicles maintenance

Delivery vehicles make multiple trips in the high season. When their service time comes, the employer may prefer for the drivers to keep making more trips to avoid backlogs. While this action will increase the number of happy customers, it will increase the risk to the delivery staff.

The vehicles will have worn-out brake shoes, unaligned wheels, loose steering, and overused oil. The vehicle is at a higher risk of crashing into other vehicles due to failed breaks. The vehicles are likely to break down often and cause delays in delivery time.

Employers should not wait until a terrible incident happens to their delivery staff to repair or provide vehicle maintenance. There should be an extra vehicle for use as the other one undergoes maintenance. This arrangement will help reduce accidents significantly.