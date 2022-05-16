Why Are Remote Workers Not Keen to Return to Offices?

Remote work has reshaped many aspects of employees’ life, and returning to work is no exception. Most of the workers who voluntarily quit their jobs are no longer looking for new jobs as they used to be in the past. There are many reasons why remote workers are not keen to return to offices.

Some are rethinking their careers, while others are concerned about the flexibility of the working conditions. Here are some reasons why employees are reluctant to return to offices.

Bad bosses

Who likes being shouted at or closed and strict supervision while working? Absolutely, none of the employees like these kinds of acts. Unfortunately, many bosses have little talent for leadership. There are some who are trying their level best, but others are maximizing every opportunity to get maximum profit. It’s one of the reasons why most of the employees are not keen to return to offices.

As the company’s boss, you should enforce policies that favor the employees. Give them ample space to carry out their activities with peace of mind. You can partner with CaterCow to launch an office lunch program for the employees. It’s one of the best online catering marketplaces featuring vetted menus designed for large and small groups of employees.

Less autonomy

Every employee enjoys working without a rigid set of rules that they are supposed to follow. Some firms micromanage their employees, leaving them with less freedom to express their creativity and curiosity. In this case, they want to decide how and when the work should be done, which is nearly impossible with many companies.

As a result, they are left with no option but to refocus their career. Employees no longer wish to be controlled on whatever target they should hit or not, which is why most of them are unwilling to return to the offices.

Lack of trust

A good number of employees feel that their bosses no longer trust them. And that’s why they are being called back to the offices. That’s if the bosses don’t see what they are doing or where they are, they assume they are not working on their tasks.

The pressure by bosses to call employees back to work raises many questions amongst the employees. The best thing here would be to give clear and relevant tasks to the employees. You can also ensure flexibility, and the employees can complete some of the tasks from their comfort zones.

Toxic environment

If you ask any employee whether those at the top are doing great things for the company, the answer would be no. There is a great difference between individual performance and success in most companies. The junior employees feel like they are doing most of the work in the industry. And that’s where toxic politics sets in.

No one wants to work a lot and get paid little while bosses are in their offices and getting huge salaries. It’s a subject that needs deep discussion. Why would the most qualified personnel in the company be seated in the offices? Toxic politics won’t go away not unless managers get involved in the production process.

Rethinking about careers

With the rise of technology, most employees are rethinking their career life. Unlike in the past, unemployed people are becoming more creative with technology and inventing new jobs. They are employing so many graduates in their companies. Those employed are now taking advantage of their knowledge to create more opportunities.

Most of them no longer want to return to their jobs if they can do something else better and earn a good amount of money. With the consistent finding of alternative means of survival, most have invented different ways to pivot their careers.